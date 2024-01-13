Alabama transfer WR Isaiah Bond is visiting Texas on Saturday

Alabama wide receiver Isaiah Bond is in Austin for his visit to Texas. The dynamic pass catcher who just entered the transfer portal is set to hear head coach Steve Sarkisian’s plan for him in the Texas offense for 2024.

We have detailed how important Bond would be for the Longhorns next season. Aside from his athleticism, production and 6-foot-4 wingspan in a 5-foot-10 frame, the Alabama receiver would be the most proven of Texas receivers should he opt to take his talents to the Forty Acres.

There was some discussion about Texas missing big portal targets in Juice Wells and Deion Burks at receiver. We can put that talk to rest if they earn a commitment from Bond. The Longhorns, as they typically do in recruiting as well as the portal, waited out the field before committing to their guy. Now it appears they could bring in the best receiver in the 2024 portal class.

247Sports ranked Isaiah Bond the No. 1 wide receiver and No. 2 overall player in the portal including players already committed to their next school. In other words, other schools might have jumped too hastily toward receivers while Texas, if it wins out, will have found the best player by simply being patient.

Bond is the most important remaining player for Texas in the portal. The team will look to prove itself the right fit for the talented receiver during his visit over the weekend.

Former Alabama WR Isaiah Bond, the No. 1 WR in the transfer portal, is visiting Texas today, via @mzenitz 🏈https://t.co/te1a1yTthd pic.twitter.com/ZstSuERgtw — 247Sports (@247Sports) January 13, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire