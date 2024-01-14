Alabama transfer WR Isaiah Bond commits to Texas

Texas added a massive piece to their offense on Sunday.

Alabama transfer wide receiver Isaiah Bond committed to Texas. Bond led the Crimson Tide in receptions this past season with 48 catches for 668 yards and four touchdowns.

According to 247Sports, Bond is rated the No. 1 wide receiver in the transfer portal and the No. 2 overall player. Bond and incoming transfer Matthew Golden look to replace Xavier Worthy and Adonai Mitchell who departed for the NFL draft.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian continues to add top talent at positions of need.

BREAKING: Former Alabama WR Isaiah Bond has Committed to Texas, he tells @on3sports He totaled 48 Receptions (led Alabama) for 668 Yards & 4 TDs in 2023 One of the Top Players in the Portal #HookEmhttps://t.co/yDXsgmW9sf pic.twitter.com/tBxx1BBSjH — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 14, 2024

Story originally appeared on Longhorns Wire