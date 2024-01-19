Alabama transfer TE Amari Niblack commits to Texas

Alabama transfer tight end Amari Niblack has committed to Texas. The No. 1 tight end in the transfer portal chose the Longhorns on Thursday night.

The athletic pass catcher is set to replace elite Longhorns tight end Ja’Tavion Sanders. Though we think highly of what Gunnar Helm brings the offense at tight end, Niblack is a huge get for a team that had no comparable replacement to Sanders in the fold.

Niblack possesses incredible speed at the tight end position. The sophomore tight end utilized his athleticism to bring in 20 receptions for 327 yards and four touchdowns in 2023. Against Texas last season, Niblack caught two passes for 45 yards and a touchdown.

There is no significant offensive fall off for Texas skill players heading into 2024. The team replaces talented receivers Xavier Worthy, Adonai Mitchell, Ja’Tavion Sanders and Jordan Whittington with Isaiah Bond, Matthew Golden, Johntay Cook, Silas Bolden and Amari Niblack.

Niblack makes Texas a true contender heading into next season. The Longhorns will look to continue building a championship contender over the offseason.

