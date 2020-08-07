Alabama transfer Taulia Tagovailoa granted immediate eligibility at Maryland

Could Taulia Tagovailoa be Maryland’s starting QB in 2020?

The Alabama transfer has been granted immediately eligibility with the Terrapins by the NCAA for the upcoming season according to multiple reports. If the season happens, of course. Tagovailoa transferred from Alabama in May, not long after his brother Tua was drafted by the Miami Dolphins.

The news of Tagovailoa’s approval comes on the same day that coach Mike Locksley announced that QB Josh Jackson would be opting out of the season because of coronavirus concerns. Jackson, who transferred to Maryland from Virginia Tech, was set to compete for the starting QB job in 2020.

Locksley was Alabama’s offensive coordinator through 2018 before he was hired at Maryland ahead of the 2019 season.

Tagovailoa began the 2019 season as Alabama’s No. 3 QB behind Tua and Mac Jones. He moved to No. 2 as Jones took over the starting role when Tua suffered a season-ending hip injury against Mississippi State.

Taulia Tagovailoa was 9-of-12 passing for 100 yards and a touchdown in 2019.

A four-star recruit in Alabama’s class of 2019, Tagovailoa transferred to a high school in Alabama when his family moved to the continental United States from Hawaii. He led his high school to an Alabama state title in 2018 before signing with the Crimson Tide.

With Tagovailoa’s departure, Jones enters the 2020 season as the favorite to start for the Crimson Tide while five-star freshman and early-enrollee Bryce Young could get playing time.

Without Jackson in the starting QB fray, Tagovailoa will compete with Lance LeGendre for the starting job. Jackson was 98-of-207 passing for 1,274 yards and 12 TDs and six interceptions in 2019. LeGendre attempted only 3 passes all year. Tyler DeSue, another backup from last year’s team, retired after the season.

