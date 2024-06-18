Alabama transfer Peyton Woodyard reveals new jersey number with Oregon Ducks

While Dan Lanning and the Oregon Ducks made a major splash in the transfer portal early this offseason during the first transfer window, one of the biggest additions came more recently during the spring window.

That’s when they landed a commitment from former Alabama Crimson Tide freshman safety Peyton Woodyard.

As a highly-rated member of the 2024 recruiting class, Woodyard is yet to take any college snaps, but he was the No. 116 overall player in his class and now is one of the headliners of the Ducks’ freshman group.

On Monday, Woodyard took to social media to give some energy to the Duck fanbase, unveiling his jersey number with his new squad.

Woodyard, who will be wearing No. 12 at Oregon, is one of several incoming transfers to recently touch down in Eugene, joining new Ducks Brandon Johnson and Derrick Harmon.

While we didn’t get to see him during spring ball, all Oregon fans are incredibly excited to see what this freshman can do in his first year as a Duck.

