Alabama transfer OT Kadyn Proctor says Iowa contacted him during 2023 season

Former Alabama offensive tackle Kadyn Proctor recently announced his decision to transfer to Iowa after one season in Tuscaloosa. The former five-star 2023 recruit was once committed to the Hawkeyes, but shockingly flipped his commitment to Alabama shortly before signing.

While it was no surprise to see the Iowa native and once Hawkeye-commit decide to go back home, it’s a recent quote from Proctor that is catching the attention of many.

Shortly after announcing that he’d be transferring to Iowa, he was spotted at a Hawkeye basketball game. It was there where Proctor spoke with Camille Gear, sports reporter for WQAD, and gave the following quote.

“No bridges were burned, you know what I’m saying? So, that’s why it was so easy for me to pick [Iowa] when I did enter the transfer portal because we still have those relationships,” said Proctor. “Even after I was doing bad in the SEC, and struggling, they hit me up and said, ‘we are proud of you, you’re going to get through this.’ And that’s what ultimately helped me with my decision, because they still believed in me.

Many fans online were quick to raise tampering accusations, but context is important in such circumstances, as it’s a strong claim to make.

NCAA bylaw 13.1.1.3 “Four-Year College Prospective Student-Athletes,” states:

“An athletics staff member or other representative of the institution’s athletics interests shall not make contact with the student-athlete of another NCAA or NAIA four-year collegiate institution, directly or indirectly, without first obtaining the written permission of the first institution’s athletics director (or an athletics administrator designated by the athletics director) to do so, regardless of who makes the initial contact.”

Proctor’s decision to transfer and the quote are still fresh, but it has raised many eyebrows and is leading to questions being asked by media members and fans all across the country, not just those affiliated with the Crimson Tide.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2024 offseason progresses.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire