Alabama freshman offensive lineman Dayne Shor has entered the transfer portal, citing mental health issues.

Shor issued a statement on Twitter explaining that he has battled depression and anxiety and experienced suicidal thoughts in recent years. He said he is seeking a fresh start.

“Two years ago, I was fighting for my life against mental illness,” Shor said in the two-page Twitter message. “It is safe to say that every day I was suffering with living in darkness, with pain and with sadness.

“The feeling of wanting to take your own life is a feeling like no other, and a feeling that I would wish no one else to ever feel. The voices in my head would often take control of my life.”

He said he received help from a Herren Project substance abuse treatment facility in Massachusetts. The group was founded by former professional basketball player Chris Herren.

Shor said the struggles were most pronounced during his recruitment as a three-star prospect from Alpharetta, Georgia.

“Outside of football, I was struggling immensely,” he wrote. “I have been told that I’m lucky to be alive.

“In my heart, I know that football has ultimately saved my life as it gave me the motivation, determination and power to keep going.”

Alabama transfer opens up about mental health struggle originally appeared on NBCSports.com