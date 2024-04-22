Alabama transfer forward Sam Walters commits to Michigan

Not long after Nate Oats and the Alabama Crimson Tide men’s basketball team wrapped up its magical Final Four run to end the 2023-24 season, freshman forward Sam Walters entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. On Monday, Walters announced his commitment to the Michigan Wolverines.

The former four-star recruit averaged 5.4 points and 2.4 rebounds per game this season for the Crimson Tide. He also shot 42.7% from the field and nearly 40% from three.

Walters is a native of The Villages, Florida, who chose the Wolverines over a final group of Ohio State, Louisville, and Kentucky.

His commitment was announced on X (formerly Twitter) by Joe Tipton of On3.

BREAKING: Alabama transfer forward Sam Walters has committed to Dusty May and Michigan, he tells @On3sports. The 6-9 freshman says he chose the Wolverines over Ohio State, Kentucky, and Louisville. https://t.co/LfzVW53XtA pic.twitter.com/u6CdOC03Cj — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) April 22, 2024

