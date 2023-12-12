Alabama transfer DL Anquin Barnes Jr. announces Colorado offer

This winter transfer portal window has been difficult to keep up with, and as the weeks go by, more and more names will begin finding homes.

After a fruitful recruiting weekend, the CU Buffs offered former Alabama defensive lineman Anquin Barnes Jr., per his X account.

Barnes has ties to Colorado defensive coordinator Charles Kelly, who was previously with Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide. Kelly was the lead recruiter for Barnes coming out of high school, according to 247Sports.

Barnes did not play in 2022 and appeared briefly in two games this past season, so he could see a significant uptick in usage if he lands with the Buffs.

Barnes is from Alabama and played at Robert E. Lee High School in Montgomery, but the playing time hasn’t been there for him with the Crimson Tide.

We’ll find out soon if Kelly can land Barnes once again.

Story originally appeared on Buffaloes Wire