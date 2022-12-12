Alabama transfer DB takes visit to PAC-12 school
The transfer portal recently opened up and Alabama has already seen 13 scholarship players enter. One of those is former defensive back Khyree Jackson. This was not much of a surprise considering Jackson had been suspended from the team at the end of the season. Jackson recently posted a tweet with him and his family alongside Oregon head coach Dan Lanning.
In two seasons with the program, Jackson recorded 14 tackles. He was primarily a special teams player while being a reserve cornerback for the Tide.
Along with Oregon, other programs like Kentucky, Maryland, Penn State, and Rutgers have also extended him offers.
