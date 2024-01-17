Alabama transfer CB Dezz Ricks announces commitment to SEC school

As soon as Dezz Ricks entered the transfer portal, LSU fans were all over the news. Tiger fans were hoping Brian Kelly might be able to bring him to the bayou after Ricks spurned the Tigers in favor of the Tide on his signing day in 2023.

That turned out to not be the case as Ricks canceled a visit he made to LSU and news dropped that he was no longer considering LSU for his next school. We now see why he decided to cancel his visit as he announced that he would be heading to College Station to play for the Texas A&M Aggies.

Mike Elko was named the new head coach of the Aggies after Jimbo Fisher was fired. Elko is trying to rebuild the Aggies and change the culture as the Aggies found themselves in a rough place on the field.

BREAKING: Alabama transfer CB Dezz Ricks has committed to Texas A&M👍 Ricks is a former 5-star recruit from the 2023 class.https://t.co/aqGyjRh56v pic.twitter.com/L3JSdlKI0N — On3 (@On3sports) January 17, 2024

