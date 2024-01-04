Alabama transfer C Seth McLaughlin to visit two Power 5 programs

Alabama center Seth McLaughlin recently joined numerous other members of the Crimson Tide by joining the transfer portal. He has received interest from numerous high-profile programs already and has two visits scheduled, according to Nick Kelly of the Tuscaloosa News.

First, McLaughlin will take a trip up north to visit Ohio State and then he will head back south to SEC country, where he will visit Lane Kiffin and Ole Miss.

Though his disappointing performance in the Rose Bowl will cloud most fans’ judgment, it’s important to remember that he managed to hold his own as a blocker and earn the interest of some of the biggest programs in the country.

In addition to visiting Ohio State this weekend, former Alabama center Seth McLaughlin is expected to visit Ole Miss next weekend, @tuscaloosanews has learned — Nick Kelly (@_NickKelly) January 4, 2024

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow McLaughlin’s journey throughout the transfer portal, as well as other Alabama players looking to transfer.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire