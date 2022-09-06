Alabama tops all other programs with most players on NFL rosters in 2022

It is no secret that the Alabama Crimson Tide have been as dominant in the NFL draft as they have been on the gridiron. In fact, Nick Saban shared earlier this year that his former Alabama players who have gone on to play in the NFL have accumulated more than $1.6 billion in contracts alone. Alabama has had more first-round picks and total picks during Saban’s tenure than any other program during that span.

So, it should come as no surprise when Alabama leads the way for most players on a 53-man roster ahead of Week 1 with 58. LSU comes in second with 53 and Ohio State is third at 51. Fellow SEC members, Georgia and Florida also crack the top-ten list.

Which former member of the Crimson Tide is going to go home with the Lombardi trophy this year?

The 10 schools with the most players on 53-man rosters as Week 1 begins: 1. Alabama: 58

2. LSU: 53

3. Ohio State: 51

4. Georgia: 43

5. Notre Dame: 35

6. Penn State: 34

7. Michigan: 33

T-8. Oklahoma: 32

T-8. Florida: 32

10. Iowa: 30 — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 6, 2022

