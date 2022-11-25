Alabama’s top rated players according to PFF

The 87th Iron Bowl is just around the corner, which means it is time to take a deeper look at Auburn’s opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Alabama checks in at No. 7 in the latest USA TODAY Coaches Poll, as well as the College Football Playoff rankings. While the outlook is a far one, Alabama will be motivated on Saturday, as they have an outside shot of making the top four of the College Football Playoff. They will need a win on Saturday, as well as an LSU loss to Georgia in the SEC Championship Game next Saturday, and USC and TCU to lose sometime during the final two weeks of the regular season.

Again, it’s a long shot, but expect Alabama to play with a purpose on Saturday.

In order to defeat an inspired Auburn team, they will need its’ top players to step up. Who are they exactly? Let’s take a look.

The reigning Heisman Trophy winner, Bryce Young, returns to lead the Crimson Tide offense in 2022. In ten games, Young has passed for 2,664 yards and 24 touchdowns. While his numbers are nowhere near his 2021 stats, he has still done well leading the offense.

Another player that everyone knows is linebacker Will Anderson. Anderson, like Young, has not reached the same video game levels as last season but is still having a respectable season by making 46 stops and eight sacks.

Where do Young and Anderson rank among Alabama’s top players? Here is a look at Alabama’s best players according to Pro Football Focus.

DL D.J. Dale

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 15 tackles | 2.5 sacks

PFF Grade: 77.7

OL Kendall Randolph

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 78.3

DB Jordan Battle

Gary Cosby Jr.-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 57 tackles

PFF Grade: 79.3

RB Jahmyr Gibbs

The Knoxville News-Sentinel

2022 stats: 774 rushing yards, 6 TD

PFF Grade: 80.3

DB Kool-Aid McKinstry

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 30 tackles, sack, interception

PFF Grade: 80.4

DL Byron Young

Scott Wachter-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 44 tackles, 3.5 sacks, forced fumble

PFF Grade: 80.9

LB Will Anderson Jr.

Butch Dill-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 46 tackles, 8 sacks, interception

PFF Grade: 84.0

LB Kendrick Blackshire

Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2022 stats: 6 tackles

PFF Grade: 84.0

OL Amari Kight

Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

PFF Grade: 88.9

QB Bryce Young

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

2022 stats: 2,664 passing yards, 24 TD

PFF Grade: 90.7

