Alabama has top QB room in the country according to CBS Sports

With the return of reigning Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, it should come as no surprise that Alabama would be considered to have one of the top quarterback rooms in the country heading into the 2022 season.

According to Shehan Jeyarajah of CBS Sports, the Crimson Tide stand atop the list of college teams with the best quarterback room in the nation.

Besides returning Young, Alabama has a pair of highly touted quarterback prospects who are just waiting to burst onto the scene. Redshirt freshman Jalen Milore showed Alabama fans, and the rest of the country for that matter, just how much potential he truly has during Alabama’s annual A-Day game in April.

True freshman Ty Simpson is a five-star prospect who will likely become a household name within the next couple of years.

Jeyarajah had this to say about the trio of quarterbacks in Tuscaloosa.

“If you bring back the Heisman-winning quarterback and former top-100 recruits, it earns you a spot on the top of this list. Bryce Young was sensational in his first season as a starter, completing 66.9% of his passes for 4,872 yards passing and 47 touchdowns. He threw for more than 300 yards 10 times, including a 369-yard performance in the College Football Playoff National Championship and 421 yards and three scores in the SEC title game. The depth behind Young is green, but Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson were among the most pursued players in the nation. If Simpson and Milroe are good enough for Nick Saban, we trust them.”

There’s no denying that Nick Saban has a wealth of talent calling the shots for his offense for many years to come.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continuous coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion. You can also follow Stacey Blackwood on Twitter @Blackwood89.

Let us know your thoughts, and comment on this story below. Join the conversation today.