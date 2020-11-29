Alabama’s top prospects shine in blowout win vs. Auburn

The Tide's offense put on a clinic vs Auburn 🔥 Watch all 6 of @alabamaftbl's TDs in the Iron Bowl! pic.twitter.com/zp9ETYJWPS — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) November 28, 2020

The Iron Bowl is always one of the most hard-fought rivalry games in college football every year, but this year’s edition wasn’t competitive for very long, as Alabama dominated Auburn in a 42-13 blowout.

The Crimson Tide was led by their big-name prospects, as quarterback Mac Jones became just the second quarterback in school history to toss five touchdown passes in the Iron Bowl, joining Tua Tagovailoa. DeVonta Smith was once again his favorite target, hauling in seven passes for a whopping 171 yards and two touchdowns, averaging nearly 25 yards per catch. Najee’ Harris racked up 130 total yards on just 13 touches, including a 39-yard touchdown run.

Jones is likely headed for Day 2 consideration in the 2021 NFL draft, while Smith and Harris are potential first-round prospects.