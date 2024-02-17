Alabama’s top newcomer expected to have immediate impact

Alabama football enters the 2024 season with a lot of unknowns. A new head coach, a handful of new players having to replace key contributors and a new-look SEC schedule. Another new aspect of the team is incoming transfers and recruits, but that happens every season.

ESPN’s Blake Baumgartner and Tom VanHaaren shared their picks for the top newcomers from every projected Top 25 team (subscription required).

For the Crimson Tide in 2024, it’s incoming freshman wide receiver Ryan Williams. His recruitment was a rollercoaster, as the five-star prospect was committed to Alabama, then decommitted after Nick Saban retired and then finally recommitted shortly after Kalen DeBoer was hired as head coach.

“Williams is the No. 1 receiver in this recruiting cycle and had been committed to Alabama before decommitting once Nick Saban retired. He considered offers from Texas A&M, Texas and LSU, but was willing to give the new Alabama staff a chance. It was a huge recruiting win for new Tide coach Kalen DeBoer, considering how important the passing game is to his offense and the outgoing production Alabama had at the position. Alabama lost Bond, Shazz Preston, Malik Benson and Ja’Corey Brooks to the transfer portal and is losing leading receiver Jermaine Burton to the NFL. Williams has an opportunity to start right away for Alabama and could have a big role in the success of the passing game in DeBoer’s first season.”

With Jalen Milroe returning as the team’s presumed starting quarterback, surrounding him with highly talented skill position players is key, and Williams is one of the most talented in the entire country. Many expect his presence to be felt immediately.

