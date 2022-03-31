Alabama in top-4 schools to land 5-Star 2023 DL Peter Woods

Nick Saban and the Alabama Football program continue to try and recruit the best players possible for the future. With the 2022 class signed and some already on campus, the recruiting focus has shifted to the class of 2023.

peter woods, and in-state defensive line target for Alabama, has shown interest in the Crimson Tide and today announced that he is including his home-state team in his top-four.

Along with Alabama is Clemson, Florida and Oklahoma.

Breaking down Woods, he’s a tall and strong player that may be able to have an immediate impact on any program lucky enough to land him.

The Alabaster product still has one year of high school football remaining before jumping to the collegiate level, but his size as of today would make him a legitimate SEC defensive lineman.

Currently, Woods is projected to land with the Crimson Tide.

Let’s take a look at Woods’ overall recruiting profile.

Ratings

Stars Overall State Position 247 4 43 5 6 Rivals 4 47 6 6 ESPN 5 4 1 1 On3 Recruiting 4 19 3 3 247 Composite 5 28 5 3

Vitals

Hometown Alabaster, Alabama Projected Position Defensive Line Height 6-3 Weight 259 Class 2023

Recruitment

Offered on Mar. 7, 2020

Last visit was on July 31, 2021

No visit scheduled at the time of publication

Offer List

Alabama

Clemson

Florida

Oklahoma

Arkansas

Auburn

Georgia

LSU

Michigan

BREAKING: Class of 2023 DL Peter Woods is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits The 6’4 265 DL from Alabaster, AL is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the 2023 Class (No. 3 DL) More Here (FREE): https://t.co/PIj9mbWWXd pic.twitter.com/eCw1WAf1gy — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2022

