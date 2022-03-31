Alabama in top-4 schools to land 5-Star 2023 DL Peter Woods

AJ Spurr
·1 min read
Nick Saban and the Alabama Football program continue to try and recruit the best players possible for the future. With the 2022 class signed and some already on campus, the recruiting focus has shifted to the class of 2023.

peter woods, and in-state defensive line target for Alabama, has shown interest in the Crimson Tide and today announced that he is including his home-state team in his top-four.

Along with Alabama is Clemson, Florida and Oklahoma.

Breaking down Woods, he’s a tall and strong player that may be able to have an immediate impact on any program lucky enough to land him.

The Alabaster product still has one year of high school football remaining before jumping to the collegiate level, but his size as of today would make him a legitimate SEC defensive lineman.

Currently, Woods is projected to land with the Crimson Tide.

Crystal Ball:

Film:

Let’s take a look at Woods’ overall recruiting profile.

Ratings

Stars

Overall

State

Position

247

4

43

5

6

Rivals

4

47

6

6

ESPN

5

4

1

1

On3 Recruiting

4

19

3

3

247 Composite

5

28

5

3

Vitals

Hometown

Alabaster, Alabama

Projected Position

Defensive Line

Height

6-3

Weight

259

Class

2023

Recruitment

  • Offered on Mar. 7, 2020

  • Last visit was on July 31, 2021

  • No visit scheduled at the time of publication

Offer List

Twitter

1

1

