Alabama in top-4 schools to land 5-Star 2023 DL Peter Woods
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Alabama Crimson TideLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
Nick Saban and the Alabama Football program continue to try and recruit the best players possible for the future. With the 2022 class signed and some already on campus, the recruiting focus has shifted to the class of 2023.
peter woods, and in-state defensive line target for Alabama, has shown interest in the Crimson Tide and today announced that he is including his home-state team in his top-four.
Along with Alabama is Clemson, Florida and Oklahoma.
Breaking down Woods, he’s a tall and strong player that may be able to have an immediate impact on any program lucky enough to land him.
The Alabaster product still has one year of high school football remaining before jumping to the collegiate level, but his size as of today would make him a legitimate SEC defensive lineman.
Currently, Woods is projected to land with the Crimson Tide.
Crystal Ball:
Film:
Let’s take a look at Woods’ overall recruiting profile.
Ratings
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
4
43
5
6
Rivals
4
47
6
6
ESPN
5
4
1
1
On3 Recruiting
4
19
3
3
247 Composite
5
28
5
3
Vitals
Hometown
Alabaster, Alabama
Projected Position
Defensive Line
Height
6-3
Weight
259
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Mar. 7, 2020
Last visit was on July 31, 2021
No visit scheduled at the time of publication
Offer List
BREAKING: Class of 2023 DL Peter Woods is down to 4️⃣ Schools, he tells @On3Recruits
The 6’4 265 DL from Alabaster, AL is ranked as a Top 20 Player in the 2023 Class (No. 3 DL)
More Here (FREE): https://t.co/PIj9mbWWXd pic.twitter.com/eCw1WAf1gy
— Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) March 31, 2022
1
1