Alabama’s top 2025 recruit plans to visit Auburn this fall

Auburn football remains in the hunt to land the state’s top recruit for the 2025 cycle.

Na'eem Offord, a five-star cornerback from Parker High School in Birmingham, has been an Ohio State pledge since February. However, as has become customary, Auburn is refusing to yield until signing day.

In a recent interview with Cole Pinkston of On3, Offord says that he remains in contact with Auburn defensive backs coach Wesley McGriff, and that high school teammate and current 2025 Auburn pledge Jourdin Crawford continues to recruit him on Auburn’s behalf.

With Auburn still making a push, does Offord plan to visit the Plains soon? He tells Pinkston that he will be on campus for a scheduled 7-on-7 with his high school team, and says that he plans to take official visits to Auburn and rival Alabama during the season.

“I don’t have an (official visit) date set yet, but I am saving those two schools (Auburn and Alabama) for last,” Offord tells Pinkston.

Auburn has recruited its home-base well this cycle, as three of the state’s top-10 recruits have committed to head coach Hugh Freeze and the program. Eric Winters, the state’s No. 5 overall recruit, has a crystal ball prediction from 247Sports that favors Auburn.

Offord is the top overall recruit from Alabama for the 2025 cycle, and is the No. 2 cornerback according to 247Sports’ national rankings.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire