Alabama’s Tommy Rees listed as a top ten OC in CFB

The Alabama Crimson Tide and former offensive coordinator, Bill O’Brien, mutually decided to part ways this off-season after a disappointing 2022 season offensively. O’Brien will take on the same role with the New England Patriots in the NFL where he will be working with Mac Jones.

As for the Tide, Nick Saban decided that he wanted to go with Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees as O’Brien’s replacement. Rees used to play quarterback at Notre Dame and was a part of the Irish team that got thumped by the Tide 42-14 in the 2012 national title. Rees has three years of experience as a coordinator, but with the weapons, he will have in Tuscaloosa expect him to make a quick jump this year.

According to PFF College, Rees is the tenth best offensive coordinator in college football. Rees will certainly prove his worth as the Alabama offense has a lot of new guys stepping in, including at the quarterback position.

