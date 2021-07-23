What are Alabama’s all-time records against Texas & Oklahoma?

The SEC is often considered the premier league in college football, with the staple team being the 18-time national champions, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

The 14-team conference could soon get a bit bigger with an expansion to 16 teams. Those two additional teams: Oklahoma and Texas, two storied programs.

The Longhorns and Sooners may soon leave the Big 12 to join the SEC, so how would that impact the Crimson Tide?

No one is quite sure yet. Bringing them in will likely lead to conference realignment, teams swapping divisions or even having four pods to divide up the conference.

Either way, having them in the conference means Alabama will play them more often than they had in the past.

The Longhorns last beat the Crimson Tide in 1982, back when Paul “Bear” Bryant was at the helm of the Crimson Tide. However, Alabama got the most recent win in the 2009 Rose Bowl.

Overall, Texas has a big lead over Alabama 7-1 dating all the way back to 1902.

As for Oklahoma, Alabama, once again, won the most recent contest back in the 2018 Orange Bowl. Oklahoma last won in 2014.

