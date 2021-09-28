Alabama’s all-time record against Ole Miss

Nick Saban and No. 1 Alabama is set to play against its third ranked opponent in five games on Saturday. Former Saban assistant, now Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin will lead the No. 12 Rebels into Tuscaloosa for an SEC clash.

Alabama and Ole Miss first started their series all the way back in 1894, a contest Ole Miss won 6-0. The programs did not start playing annually until 1992.

Alabama currently holds a 52-10 series advantage, and there have also been two ties. Alabama has won the last five meetings between the two schools.

Since Lane Kiffin arrived in Oxford, the Alabama and Ole Miss rivalry has gone to a completely different level and this year’s matchup is sure to deliver a thriller.

