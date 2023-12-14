Alabama’s all-time record against every SEC team

The SEC will expand in 2024 by welcoming in Oklahoma and Texas, and while the number of teams grows, so does the competitiveness of the toughest conference in college football. Alabama never seems to shy away from the big-time matchups.

The Crimson Tide is known for setting the standard in college football and winning championships.

As you’ll see below, Alabama has a strong history of winning, especially against in-conference opponents.

While the reputation of the Crimson Tide should speak for itself, if you need the numbers to back it up, look no further. Here is Alabama’s all-time record against every SEC opponent, including the Sooners and Longhorns.

Alabama wins: 24

Arkansas wins: 8

Ties: 0

Historically, Alabama has dominated the Razorbacks. Currently, the Tide holds a 16-game winning streak. The largest margin of victory for Alabama was in 2012 when the Crimson Tide shutout Arkansas with a final score of 52-0.

Auburn

Alabama wins: 50

Auburn wins: 37

Ties: 1

The Iron Bowl is one of the most heated and historic rivalries in the sport. Regardless of how strong, or weak, either team is, it’s a safe bet that it will be a good game. While Alabama currently holds a four-game win streak, the Tigers always enter the game feeling like it’s theirs for the taking.

Alabama wins: 27

Florida wins: 14

Ties: 0

Though Alabama has won the last eight games between these two programs, it always feels like a big-time matchup when they meet. Florida has faced the Crimson Tide in some meaningful games such as national titles and conference championships.

Georgia

Alabama wins: 43

Georgia wins: 26

Ties: 4

Whenever these two teams face off, it’s the most important game in college football. Recently, they have played a few regular-season contests, but have mostly been opponents in championship games. While Georgia has had a quick rise to the top, it is the Crimson Tide that has the upper hand in the rivalry that dates back to 1895.

Alabama wins: 39

Kentucky wins: 2

Ties: 1

Well, it doesn’t get more lopsided than this. Out of 42 total matchups between these two programs, the Wildcats have only walked away with a victory twice. Those came back in 1923 and 1997. Mathematically speaking, Kentucky won’t be due for another win until 2071.

Alabama wins: 56

LSU wins: 27

Ties: 5

The lopsided all-time record doesn’t tell the full story of the rivalry between LSU and Alabama. There is a deep-rooted respect and distaste for one another when they meet on the field. For the most part, the SEC West was either run by the Tide or the Tigers of Baton Rouge.

Oklahoma

Alabama wins: 2

Oklahoma wins: 3

Ties: 1

Despite these two programs being some of the biggest, most recognizable brands in college football, they have only met a total of six times. The most recent meeting was in the 2018 Orange Bowl game, serving as a College Football Playoff semifinal. Alabama won that one 45-34. However, the three prior matchups belonged to the Sooners. Alabama will have a chance to even up the record in 2024 when the Tide travels to Norman, Oklahoma for a regular season, in-conference matchup.

Alabama wins: 55

Ole Miss wins: 10

Ties: 2

Though there have been some exciting games between Ole Miss and Alabama, the Crimson Tide has historically dominated the Rebels. The last eight games have gone the way of the Tide with the last wins for Ole Miss coming in back-to-back seasons in 2014 and 2015. The head coach for those wins was Hugh Freeze, who is back in the SEC with Auburn.

Mississippi State

Alabama wins: 86

Mississippi State wins: 18

Ties: 3

These two teams first met back in 1896 when Alabama got the win 20-0. Since then, it has been a rather uneven matchup as Mississippi State has only been able to beat the Tide a handful of times. The current winning streak for Alabama dates back to 2008 and it’s been 16 straight for the Crimson Tide.

Alabama wins: 5

Missouri wins: 2

Ties: 0

Interestingly, Missouri and Alabama have only faced off seven times. The first two games were won by the Tigers back in 1968 and 1975. However, the last five games were all won by the Crimson Tide with none of them being relatively close.

Alabama wins: 11

South Carolina wins: 4

Ties: 0

In a bit of a twist, Alabama dominated the first eight meetings between these two and then suffered all four losses somewhat recently. From 1993 to 2010, the Gamecocks and the Crimson Tide faced off seven times and South Carolina won four of them. Those four wins would be their only victories in the series with the most recent one being in 2010. Alabama won the latest matchup in 2019 with a final score of 47-23.

Tennesse

Alabama wins: 59

Tennessee wins: 39

Ties: 7

The Third Saturday in October has brought college football fans from across the country some amazing games. Though Alabama had a winning streak that stretched from 2007-2021, the Vols made things interesting by defeating the Tide in Neyland Stadium. When they played again in 2023, Alabama got the revenge win in dramatic, comeback fashion.

Texas

Alabama wins: 2

Texas wins: 8

Ties: 1

Like Oklahoma, Texas joins the SEC with an overall winning record over Alabama. While many wins are from decades ago, the Longhorns got the best of the Crimson Tide as recently as 2023. Two of the biggest brands in college football are now in the same conference and will likely play each other more often, which benefits college football fans around the country.

Texas A&M

Alabama wins: 13

Texas A&M wins: 3

Ties: 0

Though they have been competitive recently and even managed to beat the Crimson Tide once in the last couple years, the Aggies aren’t close to tying the all-time record with Alabama. The Jimbo Fisher era was a drama-filled one with respect to the series between these two teams, but he is no longer with the program.

Vanderbilt

Alabama wins: 60

Vanderbilt wins: 19

Ties: 4

While this is a very lopsided series, many might be surprised to see that the Commodores have won 19 games against Alabama. In fact, Vanderbilt won the first four games of this series. However, as of late, it’s never close and the Crimson Tide has a current win streak of 12 over Vandy.

