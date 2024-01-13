Alabama tight end Miles Kitselman has transferred to Tennessee football after committing to the Vols during his weekend visit.

He entered the portal on Jan. 3, after Alabama lost in the CFP semifinal but before coach Nick Saban announced his retirement.

Kitselman, a native of Lyndon, Kansas, played 19 games at Alabama over the past two seasons, mostly on special teams. Before that, he spent one season at Hutchinson Community College.

The 6-foot-5, 250-pounder is primarily a blocking tight end. He had two catches for 18 yards in 2022 and no catches in 2023.

Alabama will play at Tennessee on Oct. 19.

Kitselman adds depth to a critical position in Tennessee’s offense after tight ends Jacob Warren and McCallan Castles exhausted their eligibility.

Notre Dame transfer Holden Staes and Ethan Davis, a former four-star prospect, are the frontrunners at tight end. The Vols rotate two tight ends, and they need more options in case of injuries.

Adam Sparks is the Tennessee football beat reporter. Email adam.sparks@knoxnews.com. X, formerly known as Twitter@AdamSparks. Support strong local journalism by subscribing at knoxnews.com/subscribe.

Get the latest news and insight on SEC football by subscribing to the SEC Unfiltered newsletter, delivered straight to your inbox.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Alabama tight end Miles Kitselman transfers to Tennessee football