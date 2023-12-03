Alabama, Texas tied at No. 4 in latest US LBM Coaches Poll
The results are in and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will once again be competing in the College Football Playoff as the Tide finish championship weekend ranked No. 4 in the CFP.
No doubt Alabama’s win over the Georgia Bulldogs played a pivotal role in the committee’s decision to place the Tide in the tournament and it appears the coaches from around the country felt the same about Alabama’s win over the back-to-back national champs as the Tide came in tied at No. 4 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll with the Texas Longhorns.
Let’s take a look at the complete US LBM Coaches Poll:
Rank
Team
Record
Points
Change
1
13-0
1535 (51)
+1
2
Washington
13-0
1,482 (8)
+1
3
Florida State
13-0
1358
+1
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+3
4 (tie)
12-1
1351
+4
6
12-1
12750
-5
7
11-1
1187
–1
8
11-2
1092
-3
9
Missouri
10-2
1023
–
10
10-2
952
–
11
Ole Miss
10-2
932
–
12
10-2
898
–
13
9-3
796
–
14
Arizona
9-3
642
+1
15
Louisville
10-3
642
-1
16
9-3
633
–
17
10-3
426
–
18
North Carolina State
9-3
423
+2
19
SMU
11-2
375
+5
20
Liberty
13-0
315
+2
21
Oklahoma State
9-4
299
-2
22
Oregon State
8-4
295
-1
23
8-4
226
–
24
Tulane
11-2
139
-6
25
James Madison
11-1
114
–
Others Receiving Votes
Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1
