Alabama, Texas tied at No. 4 in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

The results are in and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will once again be competing in the College Football Playoff as the Tide finish championship weekend ranked No. 4 in the CFP.

No doubt Alabama’s win over the Georgia Bulldogs played a pivotal role in the committee’s decision to place the Tide in the tournament and it appears the coaches from around the country felt the same about Alabama’s win over the back-to-back national champs as the Tide came in tied at No. 4 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll with the Texas Longhorns.

Let’s take a look at the complete US LBM Coaches Poll:

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Michigan 13-0 1535 (51) +1 2 Washington 13-0 1,482 (8) +1 3 Florida State 13-0 1358 +1 4 (tie) Texas 12-1 1351 +3 4 (tie) Alabama 12-1 1351 +4 6 Georgia 12-1 12750 -5 7 Ohio State 11-1 1187 –1 8 Oregon 11-2 1092 -3 9 Missouri 10-2 1023 – 10 Penn State 10-2 952 – 11 Ole Miss 10-2 932 – 12 Oklahoma 10-2 898 – 13 LSU 9-3 796 – 14 Arizona 9-3 642 +1 15 Louisville 10-3 642 -1 16 Notre Dame 9-3 633 – 17 Iowa 10-3 426 – 18 North Carolina State 9-3 423 +2 19 SMU 11-2 375 +5 20 Liberty 13-0 315 +2 21 Oklahoma State 9-4 299 -2 22 Oregon State 8-4 295 -1 23 Tennessee 8-4 226 – 24 Tulane 11-2 139 -6 25 James Madison 11-1 114 –

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

