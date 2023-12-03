Advertisement

Alabama, Texas tied at No. 4 in latest US LBM Coaches Poll

Stacey Blackwood
·2 min read

The results are in and Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide will once again be competing in the College Football Playoff as the Tide finish championship weekend ranked No. 4 in the CFP.

No doubt Alabama’s win over the Georgia Bulldogs played a pivotal role in the committee’s decision to place the Tide in the tournament and it appears the coaches from around the country felt the same about Alabama’s win over the back-to-back national champs as the Tide came in tied at No. 4 in the latest US LBM Coaches Poll with the Texas Longhorns.

Let’s take a look at the complete US LBM Coaches Poll:

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Michigan

13-0

1535 (51)

+1

2

Washington

13-0

1,482 (8)

+1

3

Florida State

13-0

1358

+1

4 (tie)

Texas

12-1

1351

+3

4 (tie)

Alabama

12-1

1351

+4

6

Georgia

12-1

12750

-5

7

Ohio State

11-1

1187

–1

8

Oregon

11-2

1092

-3

9

Missouri

10-2

1023

10

Penn State

10-2

952

11

Ole Miss

10-2

932

12

Oklahoma

10-2

898

13

LSU

9-3

796

14

Arizona

9-3

642

+1

15

Louisville

10-3

642

-1

16

Notre Dame

9-3

633

17

Iowa

10-3

426

18

North Carolina State

9-3

423

+2

19

SMU

11-2

375

+5

20

Liberty

13-0

315

+2

21

Oklahoma State

9-4

299

-2

22

Oregon State

8-4

295

-1

23

Tennessee

8-4

226

24

Tulane

11-2

139

-6

25

James Madison

11-1

114

Others Receiving Votes

Clemson 107; Troy 66; Kansas State 64; Utah 36; Kansas 17; West Virginia 8; Miami (OH) 8; Toledo 7; Boise State 7; San Jose State 3; New Mexico State 1

