Alabama, Texas A&M trade special-teams touchdowns in 14 seconds
Just when Nick Saban thought Alabama had changed the momentum Saturday at College Station, Jimbo Fisher and Texas A&M had an answer.
The Crimson Tide were trailing 24-10 in the third quarter when Ja’Corey Brooks blasted through the Aggies’ line on a punt and blocked the kick.
The ball was recovered in the back of the end zone and Alabama was within 24-17 after the extra point.
BLOCKED PUNT
#1 Alabama BATTLING back
Kyle Stadium got quiet … but not for long. Devon Achane took the ensuing kickoff and the 10.2 sprinter took the ball 96 yards for a score that had A&M up 31-17 after the PAT.
NOBODY IS GONNA CATCH DEVON ACHANE.
Alabama added a score on its next drive and the was trailing 31-24 deep in the third quarter.