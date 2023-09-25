Alabama-Texas A&M kickoff time, TV announced for Nick Saban vs. Jimbo Fisher

The Alabama football schedule information for the game time vs. Texas A&M has been announced.

The Crimson Tide will face the Aggies at 2:30 p.m. CT on CBS on Saturday, Oct. 7 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.

First No. 11 Alabama (3-1, 1-0 SEC) will play Mississippi State. Meanwhile, Texas A&M (3-1, 1-0) will face Arkansas this Saturday.

Alabama is 12-3 all time against Texas A&M. Two of those losses have been during Nick Saban's tenure: Once in 2012 in Tuscaloosa and once in 2021 in College Station.

This season, Jimbo Fisher's team has wins over New Mexico, Louisiana Monroe and Auburn. The Aggies lost to Miami 48-33 in the second game of the season.

Saban's one loss this season came at the hands of the Texas Longhorns 34-24 also in the second week of the season. Alabama otherwise has beaten Middle Tennessee, South Florida and Ole Miss.

