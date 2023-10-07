Alabama-Texas A&M 'College GameDay' predictions: Who picked Crimson Tide, Aggies

ESPN's "College GameDay" crew has made its picks for the Week 6 matchup between No. 10 Alabama football and Texas A&M on Saturday.

Three of the five panelists chose the Crimson Tide over the Aggies, including celebrity guest picker Baker Mayfield. Alabama is only a slight favorite over Texas A&M on the road: The last time Nick Saban and the Tide visited to take Jimbo Fisher on, they lost a shocking upset to backup quarterback Zach Calzada.

Here's a rundown of each prediction ahead of the game at 2:30 p.m. CT at Kyle Field from College Station Texas:

Alabama-Texas A&M predictions on 'College GameDay': Who Baker Mayfield, Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit picked:

Desmond Howard : Texas A&M

Pat McAfee : Alabama

Baker Mayfield : Texas A&M

Lee Corso : Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Crimson Tide, Aggies