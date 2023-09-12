Alabama-Texas draws 8.8 million viewers, ESPN's most-watched game in nearly a decade

Alabama's upset loss to Texas on Saturday was the most-watched college football regular-season game on ESPN since 2015, the network announced Tuesday.

The Crimson Tide's 34-24 loss to the Longhorns at Bryant-Denny Stadium drew approximately 8.8 million viewers between ESPN and The Pat McAfee Show simulcast on ESPN 2. Viewership reached 10.7 million viewers at its peak between 9:15 and 9:30 CT. It was the most-viewed ESPN Saturday game since 2014.

Alabama typically draws a massive TV audience, and viewership began to steadily increase as the Longhorns' upset began to look like reality.

🔥 @TexasFootball 🆚 @AlabamaFTBL delivers 𝟴.𝟴 𝗠𝗶𝗹𝗹𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗩𝗶𝗲𝘄𝗲𝗿𝘀 on ESPN & ESPN2



🏈Most-watched game of the week across all networks



🏈Field Pass with @PatMcAfeeShow on ESPN2 ➡️ most-watched McAfee altcast & top @ESPNCFB altcast since 2018 CFP Nat'l Champ pic.twitter.com/QLdEp28iS0 — ESPN PR (@ESPNPR) September 12, 2023

The Longhorns, who jumped to No. 6 in the US LBM Coaches Poll, handed Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide their first nonconference home loss since 2007. As a result, Alabama plummeted seven spots to No. 10 in the coaches poll.

ESPN's Texas-Alabama matchup edged out Fox's ratings for the Colorado Buffaloes' win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, which brought in 8.73 million viewers, the highest number for a Pac-12 game on the network.

Colorado's win over Nebraska scored 8.73 million viewers Saturday on FOX.



🏈 Best Pac-12 regular season game ever on FOX

💥 10th most-watched regular season CFB game ever on FOX

👀 FOX Sports' second most-streamed CFB game in history pic.twitter.com/ncSUqQrY9d — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) September 12, 2023

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: Alabama-Texas TV ratings: 8.8 million viewers between ESPN, ESPN 2