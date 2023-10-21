Alabama-Tennessee 'College GameDay' predictions: Here's who picked Crimson Tide to beat Vols

Nick Saban and No. 8 Alabama (6-1, 4-0) are revenge-minded heading into their Week 8 game vs. No. 15 Tennessee (5-1, 2-1) on Saturday.

A year after a heartbreaking loss in Neyland Stadium, the Crimson Tide will look to return the favor to Josh Heupel and the Vols, potentially ending Tennessee's hopes of winning the SEC East and challenging for the College Football Playoff. The same is true for Alabama, who with another loss would be out of contention for the CFP.

The stakes are high in Tuscaloosa. With that, here's how the "College GameDay" crew, including Lee Corso, Kirk Herbstreit and guest picker C.J. Stroud, picked the Alabama-Tennessee game:

Alabama-Tennessee predictions on 'College GameDay': Who C.J. Stroud, Kirk Herbstreit, Lee Corso picked:

Desmond Howard: Alabama

Pat McAfee: Alabama

C.J. Stroud: Alabama

Kirk Herbstreit: Alabama

Lee Corso: Alabama

