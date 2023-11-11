This Alabama team is better than I gave it credit for. Here's my mea culpa | Goodbread

LEXINGTON, KY. − Point the thumb.

For a lengthy stretch of years raising three children, I employed that mantra as a way of prodding my kids to admit when they were wrong. All three, to varying degrees, were headstrong and would just as soon knock down a shot glass full of vinegar as issue a mea culpa. And I'm not talking about big wrongs, like getting a tattoo without permission (been there) or unauthorized house parties (done that). I mean the little mistakes that don't have consequences. Pointing the thumb about the small stuff, I implored them, is a healthy thing for the self. Even liberating. Not so with pointing fingers.

If it was good for them, it's good for me.

Back in the summer, I didn’t think this Alabama football team had what it took to win the SEC West. I was wrong.

[thumb pointed]

On the very campus where one of my three never-wrongs matriculated, Crimson Tide players stamped my misjudging of them on Saturday with a 49-21 road win at Kentucky. In the final year of the SEC's 32-year use of the divisional format, Alabama will represent the West for the 15th time. That's the all-time lion's share of SEC title game appearances, more than any other school in the league, and 15 more than four schools who never cracked the divisional code: Ole Miss, Vanderbilt, Kentucky and late-comer Texas A&M, which had 20 fewer shots at it.

In July, ahead of SEC Media Days, I wrote that the Tigers were "the most legitimate preseason favorite to win the SEC West." Led by Jayden Daniels, I thought LSU brought back enough key pieces from its 2022 team to repeat in the division. It wasn't hard to foresee that the Tigers would have a prolific offense, but I wrongly expected LSU's defense to be harder to score on than it's proven to be. Seemed sensible at the time.

As for Alabama, I wrote that "Saban has no proven quarterback, two new coordinators, and question marks at more positions than usual."

[other thumb pointed]

All that was true at the time, but now, it reads more a list of things Saban's team has overcome. Jalen Milroe? While he's still got room for growth as a quarterback, he's no rookie anymore, having logged a season's worth of starting experience. And he just punctuated his development by accounting for six total touchdowns in the road rout of the Wildcats. A number of key personnel questions from those summer days have now been answered. As for the coordinators, Kevin Steele is plainly outperforming his predecessor, and after a slow September, Tommy Rees' offense is now hitting a stride.

As a group, sportswriters aren't known for drawing attention to their misses; I can't say I point out all of mine myself. But a reckoning was due on this particular misfire, so I'm here to account for it.

Fool me once, shame on me. I won't be fooled into casting another limitation on what this Alabama team might accomplish. It still has areas where it needs to improve, but on a given day, it could be good enough to bury Georgia's reign exactly where it had to begin two years ago, following Alabama's 2021 SECCG victory over the Bulldogs.

I didn't see that coming.

So today, I'm pointing a thumb. And Alabama is pointing toward a trip to Atlanta.

Tuscaloosa News columnist Chase Goodbread is also the weekly co-host of Crimson Cover TV on WVUA-23 and the Talkin' Tide podcast. Reach him at cgoodbread@gannett.com. Follow on Twitter @chasegoodbread.

