Alabama TE Amari Niblack enters NCAA Transfer Portal

Alabama has lost a handful of players to the transfer portal in recent days. The most recent entrant is Alabama starting tight end Amari Niblack. On Sunday, Niblack officially entered his name into the transfer portal.

In two seasons at Alabama, Niblack reeled in 21 receptions for 342 yards and five touchdowns. Despite a lack of volume, Niblack was one of the more productive pass-catchers for the Crimson Tide the past two seasons.

He was expected to play a vital role in Alabama’s offense for the 2024 season. He could choose to withdraw from the transfer portal and return to Alabama. Needless to say, it will be interesting to see which direction Niblack chooses to go.

BREAKING: Alabama TE Amari Niblack plans to enter the Transfer Portal, he tells @on3sports The 6’5 240 TE was ranked as a 5-Star Recruit in the ‘22 Class (No. 1 TE) per On3 Totaled 20 receptions for 327 yards & 4 TDs in 2023. Will have 2 years of eligibility remaining… pic.twitter.com/QGUfuVEqrr — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) January 14, 2024

