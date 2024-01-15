Alabama TE Amari Niblack enters transfer portal: Could Texas be interested?

After a busy weekend and major events taking place for the Longhorns, another possible addition entered the transfer portal on Saturday.

Alabama’s Amari Niblack was the No. 1 ranked TE in the 2022 class, and now, with the recent retirement of Nick Saban, he plans to enter the transfer portal.

Niblack caught 20 passes for 327 yards and four touchdowns in 2023 and was the third-leading receiver on the Crimson Tide.

Texas’ Ja’Tavion Sanders will enter the 2024 NFL Draft, which leaves a slight void at the tight end position for 2024. The Longhorns still have Gunnar Helm, but extra weapons and depth can go a long way during the season.

The Longhorns landed five-star wide receiver Isaiah Bond from the transfer portal on Saturday, and his former teammate Niblack could follow suit to the Forty Acres. Texas is also pursuing five-star wide receiver Ryan Williams, who recently decommitted from Alabama just hours after Nick Saban’s retirement was announced.

Texas can add significant firepower to their offense, considering they are losing four of their top receivers to the NFL.

