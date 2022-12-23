Alabama target transfer TE CJ Dippre to decide between 2 top programs

With the 2022 college football regular season over, the NCAA transfer portal has been very active. One name in the mix is former Maryland tight end C.J. Dippre.

Dippre joined Maryland as a three-star prospect in the 2021 class.

In two seasons with the program, he amassed a total of 33 receptions for 339 yards and three touchdowns.

The 6-foot-5 tight end announce via Twitter that he has narrowed his transfer search to two schools: Alabama and Ohio State.

The Crimson Tide has an interesting history with tight ends, as they haven’t been utilized all too much. O.J. Howard was the last prominent pass-catching tight end to come through the program. In 2021, Cameron Latu stepped up as a key receiver, but di not rise to the level of Howard.

I will be announcing December 27th pic.twitter.com/DhOdsWzaIc — CJ Dippre (@CjDippre) December 23, 2022

Dippre will announce his decision on Dec. 27 and Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow him and other potential Alabama transfers as the 2023 offseason approaches.

