Alabama target 5-star CB Tony Mitchell narrows potential landing spots
Nick Saban and the Crimson Tide have earned themselves a spot on the top-five list for 2023 five-star cornerback Tony Mitchell.
Mitchell’s list consists of Alabama, Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia and Florida.
The in-state product attends Thompson High School in Alabaster and is thought to be leaning toward joining the Crimson Tide, according to some recruiting experts.
Tony Mitchell’s Recruiting Profile
Rating
Stars
Overall
State
Position
247
5
28
2
2
Rivals
4
30
2
4
ESPN
4
17
4
2
On3 Recruiting
5
19
2
2
247 Composite
5
19
3
3
Vitals
Hometown
Alabaster
Projected Position
CB
Height
6-2
Weight
180
Class
2023
Recruitment
Offered on Sept. 28, 2019
Crystal Ball
top 5. pic.twitter.com/tObECrDRfv
— Tony Mitchell (@DatGuyTM) March 28, 2022
Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes, and opinion.