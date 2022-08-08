Alabama takes top spot in USA TODAY Sports coaches poll

Patrick Conn
·2 min read
In this article:
With less than a month left until the start of the 2022 college football season, we finally have the preseason coaches poll. It was released on Monday.

In a not-so-surprising turn of events, the Alabama Crimson Tide take the top spot as many believed would be the case. The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs take the No. 3 spot in the initial poll. Overall there are six SEC teams in the top 25 and three in the top 10. The Texas A&M Aggies debut at No. 7. Another five SEC teams led by the Tennessee Vols received votes on the preseason coaches poll.

A look at the full preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:

Rank

Team

Points

1st Place Votes

1

Alabama

1,634

54

2

Ohio State

1,564

5

3

Georgia

1,542

6

4

Clemson

1,356

5

Notre Dame

1,284

6

Michigan

1,232

7

Texas A&M

1,219

8

Utah

1,134

9

Oklahoma

1,027

10

Baylor

891

11

Oklahoma State

859

12

Oregon

734

13

North Carolina State

726

14

Michigan State

711

15

Southern California

602

16

Pittsburgh

450

17

Miami (Fl)

433

18

Texas

383

1

19

Wake Forest

381

20

Wisconsin

369

21

Kentucky

353

22

Cincinnati

339

23

Arkansas

334

24

Ole Miss

327

25

Houston

257

Others Receiving Votes

Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

