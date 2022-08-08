Alabama takes top spot in USA TODAY Sports coaches poll
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Alabama Crimson TideLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
With less than a month left until the start of the 2022 college football season, we finally have the preseason coaches poll. It was released on Monday.
In a not-so-surprising turn of events, the Alabama Crimson Tide take the top spot as many believed would be the case. The defending national champion Georgia Bulldogs take the No. 3 spot in the initial poll. Overall there are six SEC teams in the top 25 and three in the top 10. The Texas A&M Aggies debut at No. 7. Another five SEC teams led by the Tennessee Vols received votes on the preseason coaches poll.
A look at the full preseason AFCA Coaches Poll powered by USA TODAY Sports:
Rank
Team
Points
1st Place Votes
1
1,634
54
2
1,564
5
3
1,542
6
4
1,356
–
5
1,284
–
6
1,232
–
7
1,219
–
8
Utah
1,134
–
9
1,027
–
10
Baylor
891
–
11
Oklahoma State
859
–
12
734
–
13
North Carolina State
726
–
14
711
–
15
602
–
16
Pittsburgh
450
–
17
Miami (Fl)
433
–
18
383
1
19
Wake Forest
381
–
20
369
–
21
Kentucky
353
–
22
Cincinnati
339
–
23
334
–
24
Ole Miss
327
–
25
Houston
257
–
Others Receiving Votes
Iowa 248; Penn State 246; Tennessee 163; Brigham Young 152; Louisiana State 143; Auburn 98; Central Florida 55; North Carolina 34; San Diego State 25; Fresno State 21; Mississippi State 19; Florida 17; Utah State 12; Air Force 12; UCLA 10; Boise State 10; Appalachian State 10; Minnesota 6; South Carolina 5; Kansas State 4; Iowa State 3; Army 3; UL Lafayette 2; Southern Methodist 2; Purdue 2; Oregon State 2; Coastal Carolina 2; Texas-San Antonio 1; Louisville 1; Florida State 1