Alabama takes top spot in the preseason USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll

The reigning national champions top the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches preseason Poll for the 2021 college football season.

Alabama may not be returning a lot of star power from the 2020 season, but that doesn’t impact the Crimson Tide’s placement in the polls, which shows how impactful young players are for this 2021 team.

Receiving 63 of the first place votes, Alabama only lost two top votes to Oklahoma, which ranks No. 3.

Overall, there are five teams in the top 25 that Alabama is scheduled to face off against this upcoming season, three of which fall inside the top 15.

Here’s how the preseason top 25 currently stands:

Roll Tide Wire will continue to share weekly updates from the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll.

