Alabama takes slight stumble in latest CFP ranking

The latest edition of the College Football Playoff ranking show a much narrower picture after yet another hectic slate of games. With only one week remaining in the 2021 regular season, a lot is on the line for teams near the top.

Alabama’s seven-point win over the Arkansas Razorbacks was enough to keep them inside the top-four, which keeps them in direct contention to make the playoff.

The Crimson Tide will face Auburn on the road this week, but will definitely be going head to head with Georgia in the 2021 SEC Championship, a game that could be the deciding factor for Alabama playoff hopes.

Ohio State rises above the Crimson Tide after demolishing Michigan State. Cincinnati falls right behind Alabama at No. 4, which makes the Bearcats the highest-ranked non-Power Five program in the College Football Playoff era.

The top-six currently stands as:

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover the Crimson Tide as the team looks to earn National Championship No. 19.

