Alabama takes over No. 1 spot in Coaches Poll after Georgia struggles

While the top five teams avoided the upset bug during a wild Week 5 in college football, the No. 1 position in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll changes hands.

Alabama reclaims the top spot after gutting out a win at Arkansas without Bryce Young in the second half. The Crimson Tide have 34 of 64 first-place votes this week and finish 23 poll points ahead of Georgia. The Bulldogs retain 23 No. 1 votes but slip to No. 2 after struggling past unranked Missouri. No. 3 Ohio State gains a bit of ground on the SEC favorites. The Buckeyes have seven No. 1 nods this week after another easy home romp against Rutgers.

Alabama running back Jahmyr Gibbs (1) rushes for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against Arkansas at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium.

The next four teams remain the same as No. 4 Michigan, No. 5 Clemson, No. 6 Southern California and No. 7 Oklahoma State all picked up conference victories. Tennessee moves up a notch to No. 8. Mississippi cracks the top 10 for the first time this season, checking in at No. 9 after edging past Kentucky, which slides to No. 13. Penn State also moves up two spots to No. 10 after slogging past Northwestern.

Wake Forest makes the biggest jump within The top 25, climbing six places to No. 15 after a bounce-back win at Florida State.

No. 17 Kansas heads the list of newcomers to the poll. The unbeaten Jayhawks are ranked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009. No. 18 TCU, the Jayhawks’ next opponent, and No. 20 Kansas State also join the poll in a big week for the Big 12. No. 19 UCLA also makes its season debut after Friday night’s impressive showing against Washington. Mississippi State is the week’s fifth newcomer, entering at No. 23 after taking down Texas A&M.

Washington and Arkansas managed to avoid the dropout club. The Huskies slid six spots but hold on at No. 24, while the Razorbacks hold on at No. 25 by a single point over Cincinnati.

Oklahoma and Texas A&M leave the rankings along with Florida State, Minnesota and Pittsburgh.

