Alabama takes lead on Texas A&M gaffe, but Aggies score to knot game

Alabama roared back against Texas A&M while trying to win its 20th straight game.

The Crimson Tide had a lot of help from the Aggies — and the officials — on the play that gave them the lead in the fourth quarter.

Bryce Young and the offense went quickly and caught Texas A&M napping.

Look at the top of the image/screen and you will Jameson Williams standing all by his lonesome.

Young took the snap and threw the easiest touchdown pass of his life to Williams. After the same pair hooked up on the 2-point conversion, Alabama led 38-31 in the SEC contest.

WIDE OPEN FOR JAMESON WILLIAMS. ALABAMA TAKES THE LEAD. pic.twitter.com/QoxHys5Lbz — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) October 10, 2021

However, as CBS announcers pointed out and rules analyst Gene Steratore concurred, it looks like Alabama’s left tackle was not set when the ball was snapped and the Tide should have been penalized 5 yards.

They weren’t and Alabama had the lead … briefly.

Texas A&M drove down the field and scored. The PAT made it 38-38 with 3 minutes left in the wild clash.