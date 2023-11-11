Alabama takes down Kentucky 49-21, wins SEC West

On the back of another stellar performance from quarterback Jalen Milroe, Alabama earned a huge win on the road against SEC East foe, Kentucky, with a final score of 49-21.

With this win, the Crimson Tide are crowned the SEC West champions and have booked a trip to Atlanta for the conference championship game.

To start the game, Alabama scored 21 unanswered points. The Wildcats ultimately found the end zone a few times, but it wasn’t close to being enough to stay competitive.

Heading into this matchup, head coach Nick Saban admitted this was probably the most banged up the team has been all year. Notably missing was star wide receiver Jermaine Burton, who was out with an illness.

Burton’s absence on the field wasn’t felt in the box score, as Milroe completed 15 passes on 22 attempts for 234 yards, three passing touchdowns and an interception. He also added on 36 rushing yards and three rushing touchdowns.

Alabama now looks ahead to Week 12, when the Crimson Tide return home to face Chattanooga.

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on X, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on X @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire