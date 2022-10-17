Alabama takes big fall, while Tennessee joins top four in the latest NCAA Re-Rank 1-131

There's a brand-new top four in the USA TODAY Sports NCAA Re-Rank 1-131 after a wild weekend highlighted by Tennessee's memorable win against Alabama.

Previously No. 1 in the re-rank, the Crimson Tide fall eight spots to No. 9 after falling 52-49 to Hendon Hooker and the Volunteers. Tennessee continues to soar up the 1-131 and comes in at No. 4, up two spots from last week.

Each of the top three teams gets a one-spot boost. Georgia takes over at No. 1 after annihilating Vanderbilt. Ohio State comes in at No. 2 heading into games against Iowa and Penn State to end the month. Michigan steps up to No. 3 after putting up more than 400 rushing yards in a brutal takedown of the Nittany Lions.

Alabama wide receiver Jermaine Burton (3) catches a pass against Tennessee defensive back Christian Charles (14) during the second half at Neyland Stadium.

Rounding out the top 10 are No. 5 Clemson, which fended off Florida State's late charge to remain unbeaten; No. 6 TCU, the lone unbeaten in the Big 12; No. 7 UCLA, the top-ranked team in the Pac-12; No. 8 Mississippi, quietly unblemished through seven games; and No. 10 Oregon, which is looming in the College Football Playoff race.

Alabama wasn't the only Power Five contender to drop down the 1-131.

Oklahoma State's loss in overtime to TCU docks the Cowboys six spots to No. 13. Southern California is down six to No. 16 after losing 43-42 to Utah, the Trojans' first setback under coach Lincoln Riley. The Nittany Lions drop nine spots to No. 18 after struggling to do anything against the Wolverines.

