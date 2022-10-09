Alabama survives a scare by Texas A&M by defeating the Aggies 24-20

Well, it wasn’t pretty, Tide fans, but Nick Saban and the Alabama Crimson Tide were able to hold off the Texas A&M Aggies 24-20 to remain undefeated on the season.

Alabama’s offense, under the guidance of Jalen Milroe, could never find consistency and was careless with the football committing 4 turnovers in the contest.

Running back Jahmyr Gibbs was the start of the show for the Alabama offense rushing for 154 yards on 21 carries.

Defensively, Alabama did about all they could considering the precarious situations they were put in throughout the game. In the end, the defense stood tall and prevented the Aggies from scoring the game-winning touchdown as time expired.

The game in itself had a weird feeling in its entirety. Even the usually automatic Will Reichard missed a pair of field goals that would have put the game out of reach for Texas A&M.

At this point in the season and without your star quarterback, Alabama will take the win and move on to the next one.

