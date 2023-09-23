Alabama survives first-half scare, defeats Ole Miss 24-10

After a scary first half that displayed some ugly Crimson Tide football, Alabama bounced back in the second half with a very strong performance. Nick Saban’s squad took down Ole Miss with a final score of 24-10.

At halftime, the Rebels led 7-6, but that didn’t last long when both teams took the field for the third quarter.

Jalen Milroe, though he looked a bit inconsistent at times, looked a lot more comfortable late in the game. The highlight of his performance was a 33-yard touchdown pass where he stood in the pocket and took a monster hit that knocked the wind out of him as he completed his throwing motion.

The Kevin Steele-led defense held up after Ole Miss’ offense came out firing in the first quarter.

