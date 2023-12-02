Advertisement

Alabama surges to halftime lead over Georgia

Barry Werner
·1 min read

Alabama saw Georgia come out strong in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. However, the Tide rebounded and wound up with a 17-7 lead at halftime.

The biggest plays happened on Alabama’s last drive of the first half.

Nick Saban opted to go for it on a fourth-and-4 up 10-7 and Jalen Milroe hit Isaiah Bond for 17 yards.

Milroe then connected with Jermaine Burton on a 15-yard TD pass with 48 seconds left before the break.

Burton is a transfer from … Georgia.

Story originally appeared on Touchdown Wire