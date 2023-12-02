Alabama surges to halftime lead over Georgia

Alabama saw Georgia come out strong in Saturday’s SEC Championship Game. However, the Tide rebounded and wound up with a 17-7 lead at halftime.

The biggest plays happened on Alabama’s last drive of the first half.

Nick Saban opted to go for it on a fourth-and-4 up 10-7 and Jalen Milroe hit Isaiah Bond for 17 yards.

Milroe then connected with Jermaine Burton on a 15-yard TD pass with 48 seconds left before the break.

Jermaine Burton doing it against his former team. @AlabamaFTBL extends the lead. pic.twitter.com/9uZzz1O73Z — CBS Sports (@CBSSports) December 2, 2023

Burton is a transfer from … Georgia.

Alabama has won 78 straight games when leading by double digits, the longest active streak in FBS. Georgia's 29-game win streak is in jeopardy, but the Bulldogs have won 4 games during this stretch when trailing by at least 10. pic.twitter.com/CH96VxPtDx — ESPN Stats & Info (@ESPNStatsInfo) December 2, 2023

