Alabama suffers steep drop in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

AJ Spurr
·2 min read
Alabama men’s basketball now sits at 9-3 on the season before heading into conference play. The three losses were all to teams that Crimson Tide fans likely overlooked when glancing at the schedule.

With the struggles of late on the hardwood, Alabama dropped to No. 19 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide is fine, for now, but there are issues that need tending to if Nate Oats wants to build upon the foundation he has built in Tuscaloosa.

Last year’s Sweet 16 run was electric for the SEC team, but the bar is now set just as high for this 2021-22 season.

The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank

Team

Record

Points

Change

1

Baylor

11-0

800 (32)

2

Duke

11-1

760

3

Purdue

11-1

712

4

Gonzaga

10-2

690

5

UCLA

8-1

666

-1

6

Kansas

9-1

647

+1

7

Arizona

11-1

561

-3

8

Iowa State

12-0

514

9

USC

12-0

506

10

Michigan State

10-2

476

11

Auburn

11-1

453

+1

12

Ohio State

8-2

410

+1

13

Seton Hall

9-2

378

+2

14

Houston

11-3

338

15

Tennessee

9-2

334

+4

16

LSU

12-0

295

17

Kentucky

9-2

279

+1

18

Texas

9-2

254

-1

19

Alabama

9-3

220

-8

20

Colorado State

10-0

199

+1

21

Providence

12-1

181

+2

22

Villanova

8-4

175

23

Wisconsin

9-2

135

+1

24

Xavier

11-2

127

-4

25

Texas Tech

9-2

78

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1

