Alabama suffers steep drop in latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Alabama men’s basketball now sits at 9-3 on the season before heading into conference play. The three losses were all to teams that Crimson Tide fans likely overlooked when glancing at the schedule.

With the struggles of late on the hardwood, Alabama dropped to No. 19 in the latest Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll.

The Crimson Tide is fine, for now, but there are issues that need tending to if Nate Oats wants to build upon the foundation he has built in Tuscaloosa.

Last year’s Sweet 16 run was electric for the SEC team, but the bar is now set just as high for this 2021-22 season.

The full Ferris Mowers Coaches Poll

Rank Team Record Points Change 1 Baylor 11-0 800 (32) – 2 Duke 11-1 760 – 3 Purdue 11-1 712 – 4 Gonzaga 10-2 690 – 5 UCLA 8-1 666 -1 6 Kansas 9-1 647 +1 7 Arizona 11-1 561 -3 8 Iowa State 12-0 514 – 9 USC 12-0 506 – 10 Michigan State 10-2 476 – 11 Auburn 11-1 453 +1 12 Ohio State 8-2 410 +1 13 Seton Hall 9-2 378 +2 14 Houston 11-3 338 – 15 Tennessee 9-2 334 +4 16 LSU 12-0 295 – 17 Kentucky 9-2 279 +1 18 Texas 9-2 254 -1 19 Alabama 9-3 220 -8 20 Colorado State 10-0 199 +1 21 Providence 12-1 181 +2 22 Villanova 8-4 175 – 23 Wisconsin 9-2 135 +1 24 Xavier 11-2 127 -4 25 Texas Tech 9-2 78 –

Others Receiving Votes

West Virginia 36; Arkansas 36; Illinois 26; Connecticut 25; Oklahoma 20; Loyola-Chicago 19; Wake Forest 16; Minnesota 11; Michigan 9; San Francisco 8; Saint Mary’s 3; Florida 2; Indiana 1

