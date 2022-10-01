Alabama suffers special-teams gaffe on punt against Arkansas

Arkansas had some momentum against Alabama on Saturday and the Razorbacks were using special teams to close in on the Tide.

First, kicker Jake Bates recovered his onside kick.

Then, Alabama was ready to punt but the snap somehow connected with one of the punt protectors and Arkansas wound up with the ball inside the Alabama 5.

All Tide punter James Burnip could do was fall on the ball.

OH NOOOO 😅 Arkansas is gifted on the 4 yard line pic.twitter.com/rfe6Ugde3S — FOX College Football (@CFBONFOX) October 1, 2022

