Alabama’s success at quarterback became the program’s weakness

Through three games in the 2023 season, Alabama has played three different quarterbacks. None of whom appear to be able to put the Tide back on top and return the program to its championship-winning caliber of play.

On ESPN’s First Take, Shannon Sharpe spoke with Stephen A. Smith and Paul Finebaum about why he thinks this is happening for Nick Saban.

“What hurt him was that he had Tua, Mac jones and he had Bryce Young,” said Sharpe. “What quarterback do you know is going to Alabama? Caleb Williams said he wanted to go to Alabama and (his dad) said ‘You’re not going to Alabama!'”

Notably missing from his comments is Jalen Hurts, but we can let that one slide.

He could be right. The depth chart for the Crimson Tide over the last seven years has been wild at the quarterback position for Alabama. It could have hurt the program in recruiting certain players out of high school or even the transfer portal.

There’s plenty of time for things to turn around, but the changes that need to be made are drastic.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 college football season progresses.

