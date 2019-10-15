Report: Alabama student charged with calling in threat to LSU stadium during Florida game

Connor Bruce Croll

The SEC takes football a little bit more seriously than the rest of the country.

Let Connor Bruce Croll serve as an example.

The 19-year-old Alabama freshman has been arrested, accused of calling in a threat to LSU’s Tiger Stadium during its Saturday night showdown against the Florida Gators, the Tuscaloosa News reports.

The nature of the alleged threat hasn’t been disclosed. But if the allegations are true, then this die-hard Crimson Tide fan went to extreme measures to disrupt a game between two of Alabama’s biggest rivals.

The Tigers and Gators both entered Saturday’s matchup undefeated and presenting significant threats to the Tide’s goal of winning the SEC and earning a spot in the College Football Playoff — LSU especially. LSU pulled away in the second half for the win and is now ranked No. 2 in the country, only behind the top-ranked Tide.

Whatever Croll’s alleged intent was, it wasn’t to make the lives of LSU and Florida football players any easier.

Croll is being held in the Tuscaloosa County jail without bond and is expected to face charges in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, according to the report.

Alabama spokesman Chris Bryant acknowledged the arrest in a statement to the Tuscaloosa News without divulging details.

“We are aware of the arrest of a UA freshman over the weekend,” the statement reads. “Threats and pranks can have serious ramifications and necessitate an appropriate response. The university and UAPD are cooperating fully with the investigation, but we cannot provide any additional details on a pending matter.

“UA will follow its student conduct policies and procedures. The LSU community has always been gracious to us, and we regret these events.”

The specific charge Croll is facing hasn’t been reported.

