Alabama still stuck at No. 8 in latest CFP rankings

In the latest College Football Playoff rankings, Alabama stays put at No. 8 as the top 10 doesn’t see much change outside of a swap of places between now-No. 4 Washington and No. 5 Florida State.

Heading into the final week of the 2023 regular season, rivalry games will be played all across the country, many of which come with major College Football Playoff implications.

For example, the Iron Bowl is ranked as the fifth most impactful rivalry game this week, despite only one team being in the race for the playoffs. The Game, however, between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan has a huge effect on the playoff race.

Overall, the Tide may not need help from any teams ranked above them if they can enter the SEC championship game 10-1 and convincingly take down Georgia, the current top-ranked team.

Before then, the Tide must take down Auburn on the road in the Iron Bowl.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to follow Alabama football as the 2023 postseason approaches.

